Qatar sells Nov-loading al-Shaheen at higher premiums vs Oct - sources

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy has sold two cargoes of al-Shaheen crude loading in November at premiums between $4.50 and $5.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes via its monthly tender, two trade sources said on Friday.

That compares with the premiums at about $3.6 to $4.1 for October-loading cargoes sold via its tender last month, their lowest level in four months.

Spot premiums for Middle East crude climbed since late-August, as the market expects demand recovery from Japan and South Asian countries once refineries resume from maintenance and monsoon season. While concerns linger about potential global supply tightness amid the energy standoff between Russia and western countries.

Vitol and ExxonMobil have likely bought the cargoes to load on Nov. 2-3 and Nov. 28-29, the sources said.

Qatar Energy set the November term price for al-Shaheen crude at a premium of $5.35 a barrel after the tenders were awarded, they said, up from $4.06 in the previous month.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

