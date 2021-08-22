Qatar sets Oct. 2 for first legislative elections

Night scene of the skyline of Doha with towers are seen at Al Dafna Area in Doha, Qatar, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Qatar's first legislative polls for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council will be held on Oct. 2, according to a decree issued by the ruling emir on Sunday and published by his office.

Qataris will elect 30 members of the 45-seat body while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members. The Council will have legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by David Clarke

