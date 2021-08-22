Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Qatar sets Oct. 2 for first legislative elections

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Qatar's first legislative polls for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council will be held on Oct. 2, according to a decree issued by the ruling emir on Sunday and published by his office.

Qataris will elect 30 members of the 45-seat body while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members. The Council will have legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget.

