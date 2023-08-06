Qatar stock market ends higher, Saudi extends losses

An electronic board displaying data is seen at the Doha Stock Exchange in Doha, Qatar January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Qatar stock market closed higher on Sunday in response to rising oil prices amid supply cuts by top producers, while the Saudi index ended lower on weaker corporate earnings.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose on Friday and notched a sixth straight week of gains as investors were optimistic that healthy demand and supply cuts will keep prices buoyant.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday extended a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day to the end of September. Russia has also elected to reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day next month.

The Qatari Stock index (.QSI) advanced 0.2%, ending two sessions of losses, with Baladna (BLDN.QA) climbing 3% and Qatar Fuel (QFLS.QA) gaining 1%.

The index heavyweight Islamic banks Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) and Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB.QA) added 2.2% and 1.1% respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) continued its losses for a seventh consecutive session, ending 0.2% lower, with Savola Group (2050.SE) dropping 5.5% and Halwani Brothers (6001.SE) plunging 8.9%.

The food products distributor Halwani reported higher losses in second quarter compared to a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) climbed 1.4%, snapping three-session losses with all sectors in the green.

The index was lifted by a 11.3% jump in Misr El Gadida Housing (HELI.CA) and a 4.2% rise in El Sewedy Electric (SWDY.CA).

Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain

