Qatar supports Lebanon's army with $60 million - state news agency

DOHA, June 30 (Reuters) - Qatar announced on Thursday that it has provided $60 million in support to Lebanon's army, state news agency QNA said.

Last July, Qatar announced that it would support the Lebanese army with seventy tonnes of food supplies per month for a year, the statement added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.