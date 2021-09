FILE PHOTO-Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021. Picture taken August 30, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancillal/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Qatari technical team is planning to operate the Kabul airport "soon", the Doha-based al-Jazeera channel reported, citing an Afghan civil aviation official.

The Qatari team was now assessing damage in the airport, he said, according to al-Jazeera.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.