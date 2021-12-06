Qatar, Turkey to sign dozens of agreements, no financial help expected
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Doha and Ankara are set to sign dozens of agreements during President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Qatar as the Gulf state keeps a close eye on the economic situation in Turkey, the Qatari foreign minister said on Monday.
Speaking at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told reporters Qatar was looking at opportunities emerging from Turkey's economic challenges.
Cavusoglu said Turkey, which is grappling with high inflation and a currency crisis following a series of interest rate cuts, had no plans to ask Doha for financial assistance.
