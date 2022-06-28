1 minute read
Qatar welcomes hosting Iran-U.S. indirect talks in Doha this week - ministry statement
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DOHA, June 28 (Reuters) - Qatar welcomes hosting indirect talks between Iran and the United States in its capital Doha this week to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday on Twitter.
The talks will be held under the auspices of the European Union coordinator.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.