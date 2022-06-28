Qatar welcomes hosting Iran-U.S. indirect talks in Doha this week - ministry statement

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DOHA, June 28 (Reuters) - Qatar welcomes hosting indirect talks between Iran and the United States in its capital Doha this week to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday on Twitter.

The talks will be held under the auspices of the European Union coordinator.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson

