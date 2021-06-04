Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Qatari deputy PM says future of digital currencies still 'unclear'

Representations of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin are seen in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Qatar's deputy prime minister and foreign minister said on Friday that the future of digital currencies is still "unclear" and that there is still "uncertainty" over them.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also heads the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, said "I don't think so" when asked in a interview if QIA would invest in cryptocurrencies anytime soon.

