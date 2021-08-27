Qatari official says situation in Kabul has become more difficult

Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Al-Udeid airbase in Doha, Qatar in this recent undated handout. Government Communications Office of the State of Qatar/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Qatar, which has assisted evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, is closely monitoring the situation in Kabul, which has become more difficult, a Qatari official said on Friday.

"The situation has become more difficult on the ground with recent developments and additional measures imposed, but Qatar is still committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan with the evacuation efforts," the official said in a statement

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Leslie Adler

