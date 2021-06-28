Qatar's Ahli Bank seeks up to $500 million via bonds

Ahli Bank's head office building is seen in Doha October 28, 2012. Qatari banks are bulking up to play a role in funding the country?s massive infrastructure expansion. But in a country which is already overbanked by some measures, they may risk becoming too big. Picture taken October 28, 2012. To match QATAR-BANKS/INFRASTRUCTURE REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad (QATAR - Tags: BUSINESS)

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ahli Bank (AABQ.QA) is seeking to raise up to $500 million via an issuance of five-year senior bonds, an investor presentation seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Barclays (BARC.L) and QNB Capital (QNBK.QA) are global coordinators for the issue, while JPMorgan Securities (JPM.N), Mizuho Securities (8411.T) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) will act as joint bookrunners alongside them, the presentation showed.

The planned debt sale follows a $1 billion senior sukuk offering by Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender earlier this month.

There have been relatively few senior bond sales from banks in the region this year. Instead, there has been a steady stream of Additional Tier 1 bond issues as lenders look to boost their Tier 1 capital.

The hydrocarbon-rich Gulf economies plunged into recession last year hit by a historic oil price collapse and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the region is expected to return to growth this year.

Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens

