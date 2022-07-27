Qatar's central bank raises deposit rate by 75 basis points to 3%

Qatar Central Bank logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Qatar said on Wednesday it raised its main deposit rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 3%, moving in tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike as the riyal is pegged to the dollar.

CBQ also raised its repo rate by 75 bps to 3.25% and lifted its lending rate by 50 bps to 3.75%, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Yousef Saba in Dubai, Yasmin Hussein and Yomna Ehab in Cairo

