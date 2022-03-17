Qatar's central bank raises repo rate by 25 basis points

Qatar Central Bank logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% after taking into account the evolving domestic and international macroeconomic developments, the banking watchdog said on Thursday.

Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased rates by 25 bps.

The central bank maintained deposit and lending rates at 1% and 2.5%, respectively.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Shakeel Ahmad

