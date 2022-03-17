1 minute read
Qatar's central bank raises repo rate by 25 basis points
DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% after taking into account the evolving domestic and international macroeconomic developments, the banking watchdog said on Thursday.
Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased rates by 25 bps.
The central bank maintained deposit and lending rates at 1% and 2.5%, respectively.
Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
