Qatar's Commercial Bank raises $875 mln loan

DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Qatar's Commercial Bank (COMB.QA) has borrowed $875 million to refinance existing debt and support general funding requirements, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The three-year syndicated loan was arranged by Bank of America and Mizuho Bank.

Commercial Bank originally aimed to raise $750 million but retained a higher amount after the loan was oversubscribed, receiving up to $1.44 billion, it said.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kim Coghill

