Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Qatar's Commercial Bank to up stake in National Bank of Oman to 50.1%

Reuters
1 minute read

Qatar's Commercial Bank (COMB.QA) said on Thursday it has made an offer to buy an additional stake of 15.2% stake in National Bank of Oman (NBOB.OM) for 49.4 million rials ($128 million).

The deal will boost Commercial Bank's stake in the Omani lender to over 50%, keeping it as the biggest shareholder ahead of the government of Oman's 26.18% stake, according to Refinitiv data.

The news send shares of National Bank of Oman up 9.5% in early trade.

Banks generally try to keep a majority stake in a rival lender because a minority stake is seen as punitive for capital under Basel III, the global framework for capital adequacy. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:15 AM UTCIsrael’s opposition declares new government, set to unseat Netanyahu

Israel's opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he officially told the country's president that he has reached agreements with political allies to form a new government.

Middle EastAnalysis: Investor magnet Israel tarnished by Palestinian conflict, but pull still strong
Middle EastUAE non-oil private sector recovery continues but pace softens slightly - PMI
Middle EastOut, but not down, Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader
Middle EastIran’s biggest navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman - media