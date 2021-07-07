Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Qatar's Dukhan Bank expected to sell $500 mln in AT1 sukuk

2 minute read

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Qatar's Dukhan Bank is expected to sell $500 million in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Islamic bonds, for which it has given the initial price guidance of around 4.375%, a document showed on Wednesday.

The size of the issuance will not grow, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to be launched later in the day.

Citi (C.N), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), JPMorgan (JPM.N), KFH Capital (KFH.KW), QInvest, QNB Capital (QNBK.QA), and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) are arranging the deal.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature but issuers can call them in after a specified period. Dukhan's sukuk will be non-callable for five-and-a-half years.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Middle East · 1:12 AM UTCSaudi official in U.S. for talks on Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister on Tuesday became the highest-ranking Saudi envoy to visit Washington since Joe Biden became president in January, and held talks with senior officials on the Yemen war and threats from Iran.

