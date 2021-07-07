Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Qatar's Dukhan Bank tightens guidance for expected $500 mln AT1 sukuk

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Qatar's Dukhan Bank has tightened the price guidance to between 4% and 4.125% for a sale of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, expected to be $500 million in size, a document showed on Wednesday.

The Islamic bonds were tightened from initial price guidance of around 4.375% after attracting more than $2.25 billion in orders, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to be launched later in the day.

Citi (C.N), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), JPMorgan (JPM.N), KFH Capital (KFH.KW), QInvest, QNB Capital (QNBK.QA), and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) are arranging the deal.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature but issuers can call them in after a specified period. Dukhan's sukuk will be non-callable for five-and-a-half years.

Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens

