Skip to main content

Middle East

Qatar's economy grows 4% in Q2 boosted by non-hydrocarbon activities

1 minute read

Cars drive on a road leading to Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Qatar's economy grew 4% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to official preliminary estimates, fuelled mainly by the non-hydrocarbon sector.

On a quarterly basis, however, gross domestic product (GDP) based on constant prices decreased 0.3%, the Gulf state's statistics authority said on Sunday.

Mining and quarrying GDP expanded 0.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, while non-mining and quarrying activities posted a 6.2% growth.

Accommodation and food service activities saw the biggest annual jump, growing 41%, reflecting the low base last year because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Transportation and storage activities followed, with a 26.9% growth, while manufacturing grew 13.4%.

Qatar, a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, posted a surplus of about $1 billion in the second quarter, the finance ministry said in August, citing higher than budgeted oil prices.

In January it reached a breakthrough on a three-year old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries that had imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · October 2, 2021 · 11:22 PM UTC

Iran asked U.S. to unfreeze $10 billion to show good will, Iran official says

Iran's foreign minister said on Saturday that U.S. officials tried to discuss restarting nuclear talks last month, but he insisted Washington must first release $10 billion of Tehran's frozen funds as a sign of good will.

Middle East
"I am not weak": Qatari women unsuccessful in first legislative elections
Middle East
Dubai Expo says it recorded 3 construction fatalities, lower accident rate than UK
Middle East
Reliance sets up a subsidiary in UAE for trading oil
Middle East
S&P revises Oman outlook to positive on higher oil prices, reforms