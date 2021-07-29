Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Qatar's emir approves electoral law for first legislative polls

1 minute read

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Qatar's emir on Thursday approved an electoral law for the country's first legislative polls due to be held in October, a year before the Gulf Arab state hosts the 2022 World Cup, his office said.

The vote will be for two-thirds, or 30 members, of the 45-seat Shura Council, for which a new law was also approved by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 2:04 AM UTCIran's Khamenei blames 'cowardly' U.S. for pause in nuclear talks

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday declared Tehran would not accept Washington's "stubborn" demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said the United States had failed to guarantee that it would never abandon the pact again.

Middle EastRockets hit Baghdad Green Zone, no casualties - security sources

At least two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early on Thursday but caused no casualties, Iraqi security sources said.

Middle EastResidents flee as winds fan massive wildfire in southern Turkey
Middle EastIsrael tells France it is taking NSO spyware allegations seriously
Middle EastDollar's post-Fed tumble to 1-month low lifts other FX

The dollar slipped to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Fed's reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant, its pullback offering a major boost to most other currencies from the Aussie dollar to the Chinese yuan.