Qatar’s emir arrives in Baghdad on official visit -statement















BAGHDAD, June 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived in Baghdad on Thursday on an official visit to discuss regional political matters and enhance bilateral relations, the government said in a statement.

Qatar's Emir is visiting Baghdad on an invitation by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, said a government spokesman, Basim al-Awadi.

During the emir's visit, Iraq and Qatar will sign memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to expand cooperation on investment and energy projects, Awadi said.

Qatar is interested in having a major investment role in a $17 billion road and rail project to link Asia and Europe, he said.

Iraq launched a mega-project last month to link a major commodities port on its southern coast by rail and roads to the border with Turkey, in a move designed to transform the country's economy after decades of war and crisis.

Talks will also focus on involvement of Qatari energy companies in investing in Iraq's gas projects and an MOU will be signed in relation to this issue, said a government adviser with knowledge of the visit agenda.

