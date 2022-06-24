Qatar's Emir arrives in Egypt in first official visit since boycott

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani speaks to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) at the start of their meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain May 24, 2022. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO, June 24 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir arrived in Cairo on Friday on an official visit to meet Egypt's President, Egyptian state TV reported, in the first trip to the country since Cairo and Doha agreed last year to end a long-running regional feud.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Lilian Wagdy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.