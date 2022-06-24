1 minute read
Qatar's Emir arrives in Egypt in first official visit since boycott
CAIRO, June 24 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir arrived in Cairo on Friday on an official visit to meet Egypt's President, Egyptian state TV reported, in the first trip to the country since Cairo and Doha agreed last year to end a long-running regional feud.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Lilian Wagdy
