Qatar's Emir congratulates Turkey's Erdogan before final election result

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of the World Cup in Doha
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, November 20, 2022. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential win on Sunday, before the final results of the Turkish election was announced.

In a tweet, the Emir wished Erdogan success in his new term, as data from both Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency and opposition ANKA news agency gave the Turkish President an edge in the election runoff.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alexander Smith

