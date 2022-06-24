Qatar's Emir heads to Cairo to meet Egypt's President - Amiri Diwan

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani looks on as he attends a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

DOHA, June 24 (Reuters) - Qatar's ruler is heading to Cairo on an official visit to meet Egypt's President, the Amiri Diwan said on Friday, in the first trip to the country since Cairo and Doha agreed last year to end a long-running regional feud.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani last visited Egypt in 2015 but met President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for the first time since the dispute at a summit in Iraq last year.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Toby Chopra

