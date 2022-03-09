Qatar's Emir receives call from Ukrainian president -Amiri Diwan

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani speaks during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in Doha, Qatar, December 8, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who briefed him on the latest developments in Ukraine, Qatar's Amiri Diwan said.

Both leaders discussed diplomatic ways to solve the crisis that resulted from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.