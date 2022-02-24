Qatar's Emir receives call from Ukrainian president - state news agency

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani makes a statement while holding a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

DOHA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call on Thursday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who briefed him on the latest developments in Ukraine, Qatar's state news agency said.

Al-Thani called on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve the crisis through diplomatic means, the statement added.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alison Williams

