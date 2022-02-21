Skip to main content
Qatar's Emir says discussed Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian president

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani receives Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, in Doha, Qatar, February 21, 2022. Iranian Presidency Office/Handout via REUTERS

DOHA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Monday he had discussed the Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who is currently visiting Doha.

Qatar is prepared to do what it can to help secure a solution that is agreeable to all parties in Vienna, the emir added at a joint press conference with Raisi.

