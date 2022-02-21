Qatar's Emir says discussed Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian president

DOHA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Monday he had discussed the Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who is currently visiting Doha.

Qatar is prepared to do what it can to help secure a solution that is agreeable to all parties in Vienna, the emir added at a joint press conference with Raisi.

Reporting by Lina Najem and Nadine Awadalla in Dubai;

