Qatar's emir - those responsible for killing Al Jazeera reporter must be held accountable
CAIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Thursday that those responsible for killing veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh must be held accountable.
His comments were made during a live press conference with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.
Abu Akleh suffered a gunshot wound to the head in Jenin on Wednesday. Al Jazeera and Qatar, where the news network is based, accused Israeli troops of the killing.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jon Boyle
