Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is visiting Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Monday evening and will meet the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, the emir's office said in a statement.

The two Gulf leaders will discuss bilateral ties and regional and international matters of common interest, it said.

