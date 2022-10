DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said that Qatar has strong and historic relations with Russia, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

The Emir is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan on Thursday, a Kremlin aide told reporters.

Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson











