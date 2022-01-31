Qatar's foreign minister leveraging channels with Washington and Tehran to bring views closer

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, is pictured at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

CAIRO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister told al Jazeera TV that his country is using its open channels with Washington and Tehran to bring views closer, The Qatari-owned channel reported on Tuesday.

The Minister also gave remarks on the ongoing Europe energy supplies crisis saying that limiting it to the Ukrainian crisis is unfair adding that global energy issues are not short term, rather, they take collective action to be resolved.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese

