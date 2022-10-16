Raisi blames Biden for inciting "chaos and terror" in Iran















DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday blamed his U.S. counterpart for inciting "chaos, terror, and destruction" in Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported, amid protests that have rocked the country for the past four weeks.

"The American president, who allows himself through his comments to incite chaos, terror and destruction in another country, should be reminded of the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic Republic, who called America the great satan," Raisi said.

"Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.