Reduction of Iranian gas supplied to Iraq leads to power system loss -ministry

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Iraq's electricity ministry said on Tuesday that Iranian gas supplied to the central region was reduced from 30 million to 20 million cubic meters per day, while that supplied to the southern region was reduced from 17 million to 5 million cubic meters per day.

The ministry added, in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that the reduction in Iranian gas supplies led the national power system to lose about 2600 megawatts.

The ministry said it is coordinating with the oil ministry on a high level to compensate for what the system has lost so as to not affect the sustainability of production momentum, INA reported.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese

