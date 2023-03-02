Reports of poisoned Iranian school girls "deeply concerning" - White House















WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The reports of poisoned school girls in Iran is "deeply concerning" and the world needs to know what is causing the ailments, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months, according to the country's health minister, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education.

Reporting by Steve Holland











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.