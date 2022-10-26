Revolutionary Guards intelligence officer shot dead in western Iran - IRNA















DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - One member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was shot dead "by rioters" in the western city of Malayer, according to the official IRNA news agency, on the fortieth day after the death of Mahsa Amini.

"One of the members of the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence organisation based in Malayer, Hamadan province, was killed by a direct bullet shot by some of the riots' leaders in the province," IRNA said.

Amini died on Sept. 16 while in the custody of Tehran's morality police, sparking more than a month of nationwide protests.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Chris Reese











