Risks to Israel's financial system near pre-COVID levels - central bank

An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Risks to Israel's financial system have diminished to near pre-pandemic levels, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

In its financial stability report for the first half of 2021, the Bank of Israel said even though the crisis had an impact on the economic activity of banks and insurance companies, the resilience of these institutions remained high.

After suffering losses at the beginning of the crisis they resumed their profitability towards year end, the bank noted.

"While the risks of some harm to profitability remain higher than they were before the crisis, the uncertainty has diminished greatly, as has the concern over harm to the stability of the financial institutions," it said.

Amid rising capital ratios, Israel's banking regulator has already given permission to banks to issue one-time dividends based on up to 30% of 2020 net profit.

The central bank also said it saw indicators of an increase in investors' risk appetite in the first half, such as higher equity prices and narrower bond yield spreads, while there was a rise in capital raising on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Yet risks to the financial system's resilience from the housing market is considered high, given mortgage activity - number of transactions, average mortgage size, and share of mortgages taken out at higher loan-to-value (LTV) levels.

"However, the level of housing debt in the economy is low by international comparison, and the restriction on LTV rates is relatively conservative compared with other advanced economies," the central bank said.

It noted investment in construction had declined and would continue to impact the supply of housing in the medium term.

During the first half there was also a decline in the risk of losses in private credit amid an improvement in the payback of loan deferments.

Still, "the recovery in the business sector, even though it is significant, is not uniform," the bank said, citing many small businesses that have not yet returned to pre-COVID 19 employment and activity levels.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.