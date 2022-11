BAGHDAD, Nov 14 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded on Monday after rockets hit the headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish party in the city of Koye, near the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Erbil, the mayor of Koye Tariq Haidari said.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











