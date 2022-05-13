Rocket attack targeting military bus in Syria kills 10 soldiers - SANA

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - At least 10 soldiers were killed and nine wounded in a rocket attack that targeted a military bus in Syria's Aleppo, state news agency SANA reported on Friday.

SANA said the rocket was fired by militants.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by John Stonestreet

