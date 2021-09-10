Rocket sirens blare near Israel's border with Gaza

JERUSALEM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip late on Friday, the Israeli military said.

The sirens came just hours after police captured two militants from Gaza's Islamic Jihad group who had escaped from a maximum-security Israeli prison earlier this week.

