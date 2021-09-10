Skip to main content

Middle East

Rocket sirens blare near Israel's border with Gaza

1 minute read

JERUSALEM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip late on Friday, the Israeli military said.

The sirens came just hours after police captured two militants from Gaza's Islamic Jihad group who had escaped from a maximum-security Israeli prison earlier this week.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Stephen Farrell; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 8:54 PM UTC

Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees

Two Palestinian militants who were among six who broke out of a maximum security Israeli jail this week were caught on Friday on a biblical hilltop in Israel's northern city of Nazareth, police said, drawing rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Middle East
Israeli officers shoot dead Palestinian attacker in Jerusalem Old City -officials
Middle East
Explainer: How bad is the crisis in Lebanon?
Middle East
Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad convicted of forgery in Geneva trial
Middle East
Lebanon agrees new government to tackle economic collapse