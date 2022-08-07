1 minute read
Rocket sirens, explosions sound in western outskirts of Jerusalem
JERUSALEM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rocket sirens sounded and explosions were heard in Israeli communities west of Jerusalem on Sunday, witnesses said.
That indicated possible Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli aerial interceptions on the third day of a flare-up in fighting around the Gaza Strip.
Writing by Dan Williams
