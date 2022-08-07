Rocket sirens, explosions sound in western outskirts of Jerusalem

Palestinians gather at the scene where senior commander of Islamic Jihad militant group Khaled Mansour was killed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 7, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

JERUSALEM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rocket sirens sounded and explosions were heard in Israeli communities west of Jerusalem on Sunday, witnesses said.

That indicated possible Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli aerial interceptions on the third day of a flare-up in fighting around the Gaza Strip.

Writing by Dan Williams

