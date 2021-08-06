Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel and Golan Heights

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon on Friday, a Lebanese security source said, triggering sirens in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets had been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system.

The Israeli military said sirens had sounded in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, and in the Golan Heights, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Rockets fired from Lebanon two days ago drew retaliatory Israeli shelling and air strikes, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid friction with Iran. read more

Reporting by Rami Ayyub in Tel Aviv and Tom Perry in Beirut; Editing by Kevin Liffey

