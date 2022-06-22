Rocket strikes Dana Gas headquarters in Iraq's Kirkuk - two security sources

BAGHDAD, June 22 (Reuters) - A Katyusha rocket struck the headquarters of United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas (DANA.AD) in the Iraqi province of Kirkuk, two security sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, the sources said.

Reporting by Ali Sultan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson

