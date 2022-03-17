Rockets fell in Iraq's Balad air base leaving no damage -INA

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Iraqi Security Media Cell said on Thursday that four rockets fell in open areas in Balad air base, leaving no damage or casualties, the state news agency (INA) reported.

Balad base, north of Baghdad, hosts U.S. contractors and Iraqi fighter jets.

No group has claimed responsibility, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.