Rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel after death of Palestinian hunger striker















JERUSALEM, May 2 (Reuters) - Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in Israeli areas near Gaza, the Israeli military said on Tuesday, in the second salvo since the death of a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike earlier.

Shortly before the rockets were fired, a Hamas radio station said an Israeli tank shelled a Hamas security position near the border but there was no immediate Israeli confirmation.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Henriette Chacar; Editing by James McKenzie











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.