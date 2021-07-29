Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Rockets hit Baghdad Green Zone, no casualties - security sources

1 minute read

BAGHDAD, July 29 (Reuters) - At least two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early on Thursday but caused no casualties, Iraqi security sources said.

One rocket landed in a parking lot inside the Green Zone and a second one hit a nearby empty area, said the sources.

The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets fired by groups that U.S. and Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 2:04 AM UTCIran's Khamenei blames 'cowardly' U.S. for pause in nuclear talks

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday declared Tehran would not accept Washington's "stubborn" demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said the United States had failed to guarantee that it would never abandon the pact again.

Middle EastResidents flee as winds fan massive wildfire in southern Turkey
Middle EastIsrael tells France it is taking NSO spyware allegations seriously
Middle EastRockets hit Baghdad Green Zone, no casualties - security sources

At least two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early on Thursday but caused no casualties, Iraqi security sources said.

Middle EastIraqi army helicopter crash kills five: military statement

An Iraqi army helicopter crashed during a combat operation in northern Iraq on Thursday, killing all five crew members, the Iraqi military said in a statement.