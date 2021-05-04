Skip to main content

Middle EastRockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces, no casualties reported - Iraqi military

At least two rockets landed on Tuesday on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts U.S. and other international forces, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The statement gave no further details.

The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday's attack.

