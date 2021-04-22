Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
At least three rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport late on Thursday, Iraqi security officials said.

The officials said the rockets landed near the area of the airport which houses U.S. forces and there were no reported damages or casualties.

An Iraqi military statement said the rockets landed near the perimeter of the airport without causing casualties.

Iraqi security forces found and defused more unfired rockets placed on the rooftop of an empty house which was used to launch the rockets, the statement said.

Thursday's attacks came after a similar rocket attack on April 18 that targeted the Iraqi military air base of Balad which is hosting some U.S. contractors. The attack wounded two Iraqi soldiers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials have said are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

U.S. officials blame Iran-backed militias for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

The Saudi-Led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired at the kingdom's southern region, state TV reported early on Friday.

