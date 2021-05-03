Skip to main content

Middle EastRockets land in Iraqi base hosting U.S. contractors

Reuters
1 minute read

At least three rockets hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad, north of Baghdad, where some U.S. contractors are billeted, Iraqi security officials said on Monday.

Three other rockets fell near the base in the attack on Sunday, the sources said. No casualties or damage have been reported.

No group has claimed responsibilty, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

