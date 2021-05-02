Skip to main content

Middle EastRockets fired at Baghdad Int'l airport, no casualties

At least two rockets landed within the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Sunday, the Iraqi military said.

The military said one rocket had been intercepted and downed near the airport without causing any damage or casualties.

Security officials said earlier the rockets were launched from an area close to the airport and there were no reports of damage or casualties.

A similar rocket attack targeting the airport occurred on April 22.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials have said are backed by Iran have claimed responsibility for similar incidents in the past.

