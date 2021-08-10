Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Ruler of UAE's Sharjah appoints new deputy

2 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The ruler of Sharjah, the third largest of the United Arab Emirates, has appointed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed al-Qasimi as deputy ruler as well as chairman of the Sharjah Petroleum Council, state news agency WAM said.

The appointments came in decrees on Monday by the conservative emirate's 82-year-old ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed al-Qasimi, who has led Sharjah since 1972. The emirate's previous deputy ruler died last year.

Sharjah, which straddles the interior of the Arabian peninsula that runs north towards the Strait of Hormuz, was rocked by a coup attempt in 1987 in which Abu Dhabi and Dubai - the UAE's most powerful states - backed opposite sides.

Ruler Sheikh Sultan had two sons, both of whom died, the youngest in 2019 and the other 20 years earlier.

His new U.S.-educated deputy has held several senior posts, such as chairman of the Sharjah Media Council and of the Sharjah National Oil Company.

The UAE federation, founded in 1971, groups seven emirates including business and tourism hub Dubai and the capital Abu Dhabi, which holds most of the Gulf Arab state's oil wealth.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · August 9, 2021 · 11:00 PM UTCBlinken speaks to Saudi minister, repeats U.S. call for rights progress

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday and repeated a call for progress on human rights.

Middle EastDrone footage shows devastation after wildfires ravage Turkey's pine forests
Middle EastTunisia bans 12 officials from travelling on suspicion of corruption in phosphate
Middle EastRussian flights return to Egypt's resorts six years after crash
Middle EastThree Lebanese killed in incidents related to fuel shortages -army statement, source

Three Lebanese men died in altercations on Monday related to scarce fuel supplies, an army statement and security source said, as the country reels from a long-running economic crisis.