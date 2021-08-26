Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia calls for restart of Iran's nuclear talks in Vienna

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 19 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian that talks on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna should restart as soon as possible, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The Iranian side perceived this signal with due seriousness," the ministry's statement read.

Iran has accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, the U.N. atomic watchdog said in a report, a move raising tensions with the West as both sides seek to resume talks on reviving Tehran's nuclear deal. read more

