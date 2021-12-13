Russia expecting progress on Iran nuclear deal - RIA

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for a meeting with U.S. special envoy Marshall Billingslea in Vienna, Austria June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday said it had reason to expect some progress on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and that the likelihood of reaching an agreement had increased, the RIA news agency reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Talks have resumed in Vienna to try to revive the nuclear pact, with both sides trying to gauge the prospects of success after the latest exchanges in the stop-start negotiations. read more

